Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard reveals she's dating Steelers' quarterback Mason Rudolph

FPJ Web Desk
Eugenie Bouchard | Photo: Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard had some fantastic news for her fans on New Years Eve.

The Canadian revealed on Instagram that she is dating the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Mason Rudolph.

"Obsessed [with] you," Bouchard wrote as the photo's caption, to which the 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady responded, "Obsessed with both of you sheesh."

Bouchard has been keeping her followers updated with her recovery progress, revealing early December that she struck her first tennis ball in eight long months after enduring a shoulder injury in early 2021.

Rudolph was drafted by the team back in 2018, but has struggled in the NFL thus far. The 26-year-old started in only one game during the 2021 season.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
