Tennis Premier League: Strikers to face Bulls in semis

Mumbai: After being jointly tied at 87 points with Delhi and Chennai, the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers produced a dominating performance to outclass Delhi Binny’s Brigade 55-35 to the move into semi-finals of the 2nd Kotak Mahindra Bank Tennis Premier League held at the Celebrations Sports Club.

Hyderabad got off to a winning start with Mariyappan Durai winning against Bala 6-4 in the wheelchair category. The U-14 boys and U-18 girls both faced tough opposition but did well to settle for a draw and keep their team in the lead. Women’s singles tie was the most interesting as India No 1 Ankita Raina from Delhi Binny’s Brigade was up against India No 2 Ria Bhatia representing Hyderabad Strikers. Both the players matched each other in all aspects of the game. .

Results:

Finecab Hyderabad Strikers bt Delhi Binny's Brigade: 55-35 (Wheelchair : M Durai bt Bala 6-4, BD U-14 A Bhatt / Sharan bt M Nath / B Singhmar 5-5;GD U-18; S Aher / R Singh drew to V Choudhary / H Baharmas 5-5;WS: R Bhatia drew to A Raina 15-15; MD; Mohit M / Prajwal D bt Saketh M / N Singha 20-10.

Pune Warriors bt Chennai Stallions 49-41 (Wheelchair: S Shivam K lost to A Almeida 4-6, BD U-14 A Majumdar / A Amarnath bt D Athreya / H Fogar 9-1;GD U-18: K Sawhney / S Bhasin bt S Sirimalla / S Dev 8-2;WS: R Bhosale lost to Z Desai 13-17; MD; P Raja / Sh drew to Vijay P / K Anand 15-15.

Gujarat Panthers bt Punjab Bulls 46-44 ( Wheelchair: K Karunakaran lost to S Veeraswamy 3-7, BD U-14 A Yadav / N Baalaji bt A Arjeria / J Duhan 7-3;GD U-18: A Nitture / B Parwani lost to P Vichare / G Pawar 3-7 ;WS: M Jain bt Pranjala Y 17-13; MD; Somdev / D Suresh bt Jeevan / Manish 16-14.

Mumbai Leon Army bt Bengaluru Spartans 46-44 ( Wheelchair: Suresh lost to A James 3-7, BD U-14: N Verma / Prajwal lost to A Rathi / K Karthik 2-8;GD U-18: B Tamhankar / R Maruri bt S Rao / L Sahithi 8-2 ;WS: S Bavisetti bt J Luikham 20-10; MD; Niki P / Aryan G lost to Vishnu V/Ishaque E 13-17.