Tennis Premier League: Strikers to face Bulls in semis

Mumbai: After being jointly tied at 87 points with Delhi and Chennai, the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers produced a dominating performance to outclass Delhi Binny’s Brigade 55-35 to the move into semi-finals of the 2nd Kotak Mahindra Bank Tennis Premier League held at the Celebrations Sports Club.
Hyderabad got off to a winning start with Mariyappan Durai winning against Bala 6-4 in the wheelchair category. The U-14 boys and U-18 girls both faced tough opposition but did well to settle for a draw and keep their team in the lead. Women’s singles tie was the most interesting as India No 1 Ankita Raina from Delhi Binny’s Brigade was up against India No 2 Ria Bhatia representing Hyderabad Strikers. Both the players matched each other in all aspects of the game. .
Results:
Finecab Hyderabad Strikers bt Delhi Binny's Brigade: 55-35 (Wheelchair : M Durai bt Bala 6-4, BD U-14 A Bhatt / Sharan bt M Nath / B Singhmar 5-5;GD U-18; S Aher / R Singh drew to V Choudhary / H Baharmas 5-5;WS: R Bhatia drew to A Raina 15-15; MD; Mohit M / Prajwal D bt Saketh M / N Singha 20-10.
Pune Warriors bt Chennai Stallions 49-41 (Wheelchair: S Shivam K lost to A Almeida 4-6, BD U-14 A Majumdar / A Amarnath bt D Athreya / H Fogar 9-1;GD U-18: K Sawhney / S Bhasin bt S Sirimalla / S Dev 8-2;WS: R Bhosale lost to Z Desai 13-17; MD; P Raja / Sh drew to Vijay P / K Anand 15-15.
Gujarat Panthers bt Punjab Bulls 46-44 ( Wheelchair: K Karunakaran lost to S Veeraswamy 3-7, BD U-14 A Yadav / N Baalaji bt A Arjeria / J Duhan 7-3;GD U-18: A Nitture / B Parwani lost to P Vichare / G Pawar 3-7 ;WS: M Jain bt Pranjala Y 17-13; MD; Somdev / D Suresh bt Jeevan / Manish 16-14.
Mumbai Leon Army bt Bengaluru Spartans 46-44 ( Wheelchair: Suresh lost to A James 3-7, BD U-14: N Verma / Prajwal lost to A Rathi / K Karthik 2-8;GD U-18: B Tamhankar / R Maruri bt S Rao / L Sahithi 8-2 ;WS: S Bavisetti bt J Luikham 20-10; MD; Niki P / Aryan G lost to Vishnu V/Ishaque E 13-17.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)