Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal To Retire After Davis Cup Finals In November

Image: X

Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from tennis after an illustrious career in which he won 22 grand slams and cemented a legacy as one of the sport’s greatest stars. The Spaniard’s final tournament will be the upcoming Davis Cup finals this November in Malaga, having not played since the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

Spain will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals between 19 and 21 November – Nadal was added to the squad having not taken part in the group stage due to injury. It will be his first appearance on the court since the Paris Olympics earlier this year. In 2004, a young Nadal played a key role in helping Spain secure the Davis Cup title, an experience he fondly referenced in his retirement announcement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a video shared on social media, the 38-year-old said: “Hello everyone. I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis.

The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially I don't think I've been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make.

But in this life, everything has a beginning and end and I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined. But, I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country.

“I think I've come full circle since one of my great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super, super lucky for all the things I've been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry. All the people involved in this sport, my long-term colleagues, especially my great rivals, I have spent many, many hours with them, and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Rafael Nadal career

Nadal will bring down the curtains on his illustrious career with 22 grand slam titles which include 14 French Open titles and two Olympic medals which has one gold in it. Rafael Nadal turned pro at 15 years old in 2001. He became the youngest tennis player to win a professional match a year later.

Besides 14 french open titles, Nadal has four US Open (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019) and two Australian Open (2009, 2022) titles as well. He also has has 92 ATP singles titles and 11 doubles titles.