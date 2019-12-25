Tennis icon Leander Paes to retire in 2020

New Delhi: Indian tennis icon Leander Paes on Wednesday announced that he will bring the curtains down on his illustrious career in 2020, which will be his farewell season on the Pro-circuit.

His cupboard overflowing with hundreds of trophies, that include 18 coveted Grand Slam doubles titles, the 46-year-old has been enduring a lean patch for some time. Paes, who is the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup with 44 wins, recently dropped out of top-100 for the first time in 19 years.