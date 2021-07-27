Tennis at Tokyo 2020: Favourite Naomi Osaka stunned by Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova

Naomi Osaka got the experience of lighting the Olympic torch but she will not get the experience of winning an Olympic medal as yet.

The biggest name in women's tennis was eliminated from the Olympic tournament by the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday, losing her third-round match 6-1, 6-4.

The match opened with Vondrousova breaking Osaka's serve twice and build up a 4-0 lead in the first set. Osaka improved in the second set but still looked clearly out of it as the set progressed.

In addition to Osaka, top seed Ashleigh Barty and No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka have also been eliminated. Elina Svitolina of Ukraine is the top-ranked remaining player at No. 4.