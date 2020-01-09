Tendulkar ridicules Sourav Ganguly for 'skipping' sessions during their playing days

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar ridiculed BCCI President and former teammate, Sourav Ganguly, with a cheeky comment over 'skipping' training sessions during their playing days.
Ganguly posted a picture on Instagram in which he seemed freshened after a fitness session on a cold morning. "A good fitness session in a cold morning is very freshening," the caption read.
Master-blaster Tendulkar was quick to come up with a comment. "Well done Dadi! Kya baat hai," commented Tendulkar. However, Ganguly replied to Tendulkar's comment, referring to him as a champion. "Thank u champion .... always was a fitness freak .. u remember the great training days?" he wrote.
Tendulkar had a good reply in store for Ganguly. Reminding him of the great training days, Tendulkar emphasised 'skipping' sessions.
"Yes Dadi..We all know how much you enjoyed training! Especially ‘Skipping’," replied Tendulkar.
Known as one of the best opening pairs in cricket, Tendulkar and Ganguly made 6609 runs in 136 innings at an average of 49.32.
