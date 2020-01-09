Tendulkar ridicules Sourav Ganguly for 'skipping' sessions during their playing days

Master-blaster Tendulkar was quick to come up with a comment. "Well done Dadi! Kya baat hai," commented Tendulkar. However, Ganguly replied to Tendulkar's comment, referring to him as a champion. "Thank u champion .... always was a fitness freak .. u remember the great training days?" he wrote.

Tendulkar had a good reply in store for Ganguly. Reminding him of the great training days, Tendulkar emphasised 'skipping' sessions.

"Yes Dadi..We all know how much you enjoyed training! Especially ‘Skipping’," replied Tendulkar.