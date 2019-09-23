Temporary substitutions in cases of possible concussion, says IFAB

Lausanne: The body in charge of the laws of football is considering allowing temporary substitutions in cases of possible concussion, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) told AFP on Monday.
Such temporary changes are already permitted in certain rugby matches when a player receives a head knock and needs to be assessed for signs of more serious injury. Allowing the player to be temporarily taken off for a period of up to 10 minutes.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)