Technical glitch puts India on top of Test Rankings for several hours before ICC rectifies error

The International Cricket Council's website malfunctioned once again which resulted in India dethroning Australia from the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings before the error was rectified by the cricket world governing body on Wednesday.

India briefly held the top spot due to the technical glitch with Australia going down to second position. But the normal order has been restored now.

Technical glitches have occured on the ICC website in the past as well resulting in a fault in the rankings.

India crushed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur last week.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)