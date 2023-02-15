e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTechnical glitch puts India on top of Test Rankings for several hours before ICC rectifies error

Technical glitch puts India on top of Test Rankings for several hours before ICC rectifies error

India briefly held the top spot due to the technical glitch with Australia going down to second position. But the normal order has been restored now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The International Cricket Council's website malfunctioned once again which resulted in India dethroning Australia from the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings before the error was rectified by the cricket world governing body on Wednesday.

India briefly held the top spot due to the technical glitch with Australia going down to second position. But the normal order has been restored now.

Technical glitches have occured on the ICC website in the past as well resulting in a fault in the rankings.

India crushed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur last week.

Read Also
Chetan Sharma sting operation: Virat Kohli fans apologise to Rohit Sharma fans; check viral tweets...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Technical glitch puts India on top of Test Rankings for several hours before ICC rectifies error

Technical glitch puts India on top of Test Rankings for several hours before ICC rectifies error

Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti, Ghosh fire India to 6-wicket win over West Indies in Group B

Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti, Ghosh fire India to 6-wicket win over West Indies in Group B

IND vs WI: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

IND vs WI: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

IND vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup Highlights: Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet help India gun down 119

IND vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup Highlights: Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet help India gun down 119

Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh hit with spot-fixing allegation after media channel releases audio...

Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh hit with spot-fixing allegation after media channel releases audio...