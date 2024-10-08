 'Teammate With Most Magic': Lionel Messi Posts Emotional Message For Andres Iniesta After Former Barcelona Icon Announces Retirement
Lionel Messi said that Iniesta was one of those he enjoyed playing with the most.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi paid tribute to Andreas Iniesta following his retirement | Image: X

After 22 remarkable years in professional football, Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement at the age of 40. The iconic player made this heartfelt decision public through a video on his social media.The emotional video features tributes from several coaches who have influenced Iniesta's illustrious career. Titled "The Game Continues," it hints at his plans to stay involved in football

Lionel Messi, another of Barcelona's greatest players, paid tribute to his longtime teammate Andres Iniesta. Despite being 37 and still striving to add to his trophy cabinet having just helped Inter Miami win the MLS Supporters' Shield, Messi took a moment to honour Iniesta's remarkable career.

He shared a touching post which said, “One of the teammates with the most magic and one of those I enjoyed playing with the most. The ball is going to miss you, and so will all of us. I wish you the best always, you’re a phenomenon”.

Image: Lionel Messi/ Instagram

Andres Iniesta Career

Iniesta retires as a legend of both FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, boasting an impressive collection of 38 titles. His accolades include 9 La Ligas, 6 Copa del Rey titles, 4 Champions League trophies, 3 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and 7 Spanish Super Cups with Barcelona.

Following his departure from Barça and the national team, Iniesta continued his career at Vissel Kobe and later at Emirates Club in the United Arab Emirates, which marked the end of his playing journey. With 885 matches played, Iniesta leaves behind a unique legacy.

On the international stage, he lifted 2 European Championships and a World Cup, famously scoring in the final. His time in Japan with Vissel Kobe saw him add a cup, a league title, and a super cup to his achievements. In 2012, he was also honored with the UEFA Best Player award.

