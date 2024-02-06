Team India To Tour Zimbabwe For 5-T20I Series In July After World Cup 2024; Check Details

Team India will be travelling to Zimbabwe in July to play a series of five T20 internationals, the ZC announced on Tuesday. The series will be played from July 6 to 24 in Harare.

Like on their previous three tours, all the T20Is will be played at the Harare Sports Club in the city.

The confirmation of India's tour to Zimbabwe stems from productive discussions between ZC and the BCCI, aiming to fortify bilateral ties and foster collaboration between the two cricketing boards.

India to play in Zimbabwe after 8 years

This will be India's first tour of Zimbabwe in 8 years. They won in 2010 (2-0) and 2016 (2-1) while the series in 2015 ended in a 1-1 draw.

With three previous T20I tours to Zimbabwe, India has a strong track record, leading 2-0 in their favor. Out of 7 T20Is played in Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue have suffered only two losses.

India tour of Zimbabwe in Harare, 2024:

1st T20I - July 6

2nd T20I - July 7

3rd T20I - July 10

4th T20I - July 13

5th T20I - July 14

BCCI Statement:

"The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture.

"Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable.

"Our pledge to support Zimbabwe Cricket reflects a shared vision for the growth and prosperity of cricket on the international stage," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.