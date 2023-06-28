 Team India To Tour Ireland For 3 T20Is In August, Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead In Absence Of Seniors
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTeam India To Tour Ireland For 3 T20Is In August, Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead In Absence Of Seniors

Team India To Tour Ireland For 3 T20Is In August, Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead In Absence Of Seniors

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to lead the Indian team in the three T20Is that will be played on August 18, 20 and 23 in Malahide

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
article-image

Team India will set course for Ireland for a series of three T20 internationals right after their tour of the West Indies in August. Ireland Cricket CEO Warren Deutrom confirmed the news on Tuesday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to lead the Indian team in the three T20Is that will be played on August 18, 20 and 23 in Malahide. All three games will start at 7.30 pm IST.

“We’re delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom said in a statement.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion,” Deutrom added.

Series Schedule:

August 18: India vs Ireland 1st T20I (Malahide, 7:30 pm IST)

August 20: India vs Ireland 2nd T20I (Malahide, 7:30 pm IST)

August 23: India vs Ireland 3rd T20I (Malahide, 7:30 pm IST)

Read Also
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Team India’s Complete Schedule With Match Dates & Timings
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

SAFF Championship 2023: Kuwait's Late Goal Robs India Of Victory

SAFF Championship 2023: Kuwait's Late Goal Robs India Of Victory

Virender Sehwag Reveals MS Dhoni's 'Khichdi' Diet During 2023 World Cup

Virender Sehwag Reveals MS Dhoni's 'Khichdi' Diet During 2023 World Cup

WATCH: Igor Stimac India, Kuwait Players See Red As Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Before 1-1 Draw In SAFF...

WATCH: Igor Stimac India, Kuwait Players See Red As Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Before 1-1 Draw In SAFF...

Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted At SAFF Championship 2023 Game Between India And Kuwait

Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted At SAFF Championship 2023 Game Between India And Kuwait

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Complete Fixtures Of All 8 Teams

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Complete Fixtures Of All 8 Teams