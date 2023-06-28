Team India To Tour Ireland For 3 T20Is In August, Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead In Absence Of Seniors

Team India will set course for Ireland for a series of three T20 internationals right after their tour of the West Indies in August. Ireland Cricket CEO Warren Deutrom confirmed the news on Tuesday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to lead the Indian team in the three T20Is that will be played on August 18, 20 and 23 in Malahide. All three games will start at 7.30 pm IST.

“We’re delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom said in a statement.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion,” Deutrom added.

Series Schedule:

August 18: India vs Ireland 1st T20I (Malahide, 7:30 pm IST)

August 20: India vs Ireland 2nd T20I (Malahide, 7:30 pm IST)

August 23: India vs Ireland 3rd T20I (Malahide, 7:30 pm IST)