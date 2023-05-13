 Team India sweeps all 4 gold medals at Bridge event in Pakistan, qualify for World Championships
The Open, Women's, Mixed and Senior teams led all through and secured a commanding finish in their respective categories.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
The Indian contingent in Pakistan made history on Saturday as they clinched all four gold medals on offer at the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle-East Championships (BFAME) at Lahore.

The event is scheduled every two years and is the zonal selection event for the world championships.

With this win, the Indian teams have earned their place in the World Championships that are scheduled to be held at Marrakech, Morocco later in August.

Kalpana and Vidya, the youngest in the squad, who will represent India Ladies in both the junior and senior World Championships this year

It is important to mention that Contract Bridge is one of the world's foremost mind sports, and from 2018, forms a part of the Asian Games.

Indian teams will be participating in the Asian Games to be held in the month of September- October this year in China.

