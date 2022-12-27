Tata Open Maharashtra: When and where to watch tennis event; Live on TV and online

The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the opening week of the ATP calendar, will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 31, 2022 to January 7, 2023.

The upcoming edition will feature some of the biggest stars from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other Top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw.

The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023 with the main draw beginning on January 2, 2023.

When: December 31, 2022 to January 7, 2023

Where to Watch: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Timing: 12:30 pm IST onwards