e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTata Open Maharashtra: When and where to watch tennis event; Live on TV and online

Tata Open Maharashtra: When and where to watch tennis event; Live on TV and online

The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023 with the main draw beginning on January 2, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the opening week of the ATP calendar, will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from December 31, 2022 to January 7, 2023. 

The upcoming edition will feature some of the biggest stars from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other Top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw.

The qualifying rounds will be held on December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023 with the main draw beginning on January 2, 2023.

When: December 31, 2022 to January 7, 2023

Where to Watch: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Timing: 12:30 pm IST onwards

Read Also
Tata Open Maharashtra: Marin Cilic to headline 5th edition alongside 16 top-100 players
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs SA: Anrich Nortje knocked down to the ground by Spider-cam at MCG, video goes viral; watch

AUS vs SA: Anrich Nortje knocked down to the ground by Spider-cam at MCG, video goes viral; watch

AUS vs SA: The moment David Warner scores double ton in his 100th Test, watch

AUS vs SA: The moment David Warner scores double ton in his 100th Test, watch

Aus vs SA: David Warner scores double ton in his 100th Test, becomes only second batsmen to achieve...

Aus vs SA: David Warner scores double ton in his 100th Test, becomes only second batsmen to achieve...

Aus vs SA: David Warner scores 25th ton in 100th Test, netizens say 'Never write off a champion'...

Aus vs SA: David Warner scores 25th ton in 100th Test, netizens say 'Never write off a champion'...

'I was not allowed to take my stuff from PCB office': Ramiz Raja hits out at new chief Najam Sethi

'I was not allowed to take my stuff from PCB office': Ramiz Raja hits out at new chief Najam Sethi