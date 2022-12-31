e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTata Open Maharashtra: Sumit Nagal, Arjun Khade get wildcard entries for season opener

Tata Open Maharashtra: Sumit Nagal, Arjun Khade get wildcard entries for season opener

Sumit Nagal thanked the organisers for giving him an opportunity to play in the biggest tennis tournament of the country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Arjun Khade in action. | Photo: Special arrangement
Follow us on

Indian tennis players Sumit Nadal and Arjun Khade have been given wildcards for the upcoming Tata Open Maharashtra. The ATP 250 tournament's main draw will get underway from January 2, while the qualification rounds will get underway on 31.

Sumit Nagal is the second wildcard entrant for Tata Open Maharashtra after Mukund Sasikumar.

"This is the happiest week (of the year) for Indian tennis players because it is the biggest tennis tournament we have in India and we all get a chance to play. Thank you everyone for giving me the opportunity to play here," Nagal said.

Pune-born Kadhe will play alongside Brazil's Fernando Romboli. The duo finished runners-up at the ATP Challenger event in Turkey in September.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Rishabh Pant is in ICU, but fine': DDCA Director Shyam Sharma on injured cricketer's condition...

'Rishabh Pant is in ICU, but fine': DDCA Director Shyam Sharma on injured cricketer's condition...

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes plastic surgery on injured forehead

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes plastic surgery on injured forehead

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to miss India vs Australia series, entire IPL 2023?

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer to miss India vs Australia series, entire IPL 2023?

'Poor show against Pak forced India to change captain': Ramiz Raja makes shocking claim

'Poor show against Pak forced India to change captain': Ramiz Raja makes shocking claim

'I’m thrilled': Cristiano Ronaldo after becoming highest-paid sportsman ever following Al Nassr...

'I’m thrilled': Cristiano Ronaldo after becoming highest-paid sportsman ever following Al Nassr...