Tata Open Maharashtra: Sumit Nagal, Arjun Khade get wildcard entries for season opener

Arjun Khade in action. | Photo: Special arrangement

Indian tennis players Sumit Nadal and Arjun Khade have been given wildcards for the upcoming Tata Open Maharashtra. The ATP 250 tournament's main draw will get underway from January 2, while the qualification rounds will get underway on 31.

Sumit Nagal is the second wildcard entrant for Tata Open Maharashtra after Mukund Sasikumar.

"This is the happiest week (of the year) for Indian tennis players because it is the biggest tennis tournament we have in India and we all get a chance to play. Thank you everyone for giving me the opportunity to play here," Nagal said.

Pune-born Kadhe will play alongside Brazil's Fernando Romboli. The duo finished runners-up at the ATP Challenger event in Turkey in September.