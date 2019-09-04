Tata Mumbai Marathon ropes in HelpAge India

Mumbai: Procam International, promoters of Asia’s prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), announced its partnership with HelpAge India, an NGO, as the event’s Institution partner. As part of this association, HelpAge India will directly work towards re-energising the Senior Citizens’ Run category (4.2kms).

The Senior Citizens’ Run as a category has been an integral part of TMM. Year on year, the category has gained more popularity, promoting active ageing. The 2020 edition of TMM will have a renewed fervour, with active outreach initiatives and incentives for participants, thus giving them an enhanced experience.

The journey of the Tata Mumbai Marathon for the past 16 years has been transformational. From starting a health and fitness revolution in the country to bringing the community together without discrimination on one common platform, to creating an equal chance for amateurs and elite runners alike to vie for glory, to becoming the single-largest fund-raising platform of Indian sport.

By FPJ Sports Desk