TATA IPL: Hardik Pandya bowls in IPL after 2 years, Twitter goes crazy, pegs him for India comeback

There were doubts if Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya would bowl in this season's IPL.

The former Mumbai Indians player hadn't bowled for the past two seasons due to an injury. He had even lost his place in the Indian team due to poor form due to the injury.

Pandya, who aced the Yo-Yo fitness test, put rest to doubts and bowled in his team's opening match against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Twitter naturally went crazy and here's what some folks, led by former India opener Wasim Jaffer, had to say.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Watch: Mohammed Shami gets KL Rahul on first ball duck in battle of IPL debutants

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:41 PM IST