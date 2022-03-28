e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / TATA IPL: Hardik Pandya bowls in IPL after 2 years, Twitter goes crazy, pegs him for India comeback

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya | Photo: Twitter

There were doubts if Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya would bowl in this season's IPL.

The former Mumbai Indians player hadn't bowled for the past two seasons due to an injury. He had even lost his place in the Indian team due to poor form due to the injury.

Pandya, who aced the Yo-Yo fitness test, put rest to doubts and bowled in his team's opening match against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Twitter naturally went crazy and here's what some folks, led by former India opener Wasim Jaffer, had to say.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:41 PM IST