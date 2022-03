In battle of newbies, Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and choose to bowl against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:03 PM IST