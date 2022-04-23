Tata IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 07:19 PM IST