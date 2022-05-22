Tata IPL 2022: SRH win toss, elect to bat against PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

For SRH, Romario Shepherd and Jagadeesha Suchith replaced Williamson and Natarajan in the playing XI. All-rounder Prerak Mankad from Saurashtra has got his cap for Punjab Kings. Prerak Mankad to make his debut against SRH.

Speaking at the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, "We will bat first. Same wicket as the last game, so could be a bit sticky going into the second innings. Two changes for us, Romario Shephard and Jagadeesha Suchith are in. We would love to win this match and go up a bit in the points table. It looks like a slow surface and we're backing ourselves to defend a score."

Speaking at the toss, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "We have made three changes, Nathan Ellis replaces Bhanu, Shahrukh and Prerak Mankad are in, replacing Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan. We don't want to make changes to the structure of the team, just giving chances to everyone. Every game is important and we're looking forward to the two points. We are bowling first, so we'll know what target we'll be chasing tonight."

Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi and Umran Malik

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:28 PM IST