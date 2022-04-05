Tata IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

e-Paper Get App
Tuesday, April 05, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has been increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Tuesday, April 05, 2022