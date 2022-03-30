Tata IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl in the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab (KKR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

The IPL 2022 matches are being played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:01 PM IST