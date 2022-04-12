e-Paper Get App
Tata IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:01 PM IST