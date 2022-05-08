TATA IPL 2022: RCB win toss, opt to bat against Sunrisers

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

RCB made no changes to their playing eleven while SRH replaced Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott with Fazalhaq Farooqi and J Suchith.

Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:40 PM IST