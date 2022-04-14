e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Tata IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Tata IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl against Gujarat Titans

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

ALSO READ

IPL - Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT): Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, When and Where... IPL - Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT): Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, When and Where...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:01 PM IST