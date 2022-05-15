Tata IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat against Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 15.

Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:13 PM IST