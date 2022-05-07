Tata IPL 2022: Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bat against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Punjab Kings are fielding the same playing XI from their previous game.

For the Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in place of Karun Nair.

Teams

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

