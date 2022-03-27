e-Paper Get App
Tata IPL 2022: Punjab Kings win toss, choose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tata IPL 2022: Punjab Kings win toss, choose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl in the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The IPL 2022 matches are being played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.

