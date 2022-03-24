TATA IPL 2022: New season, new jersey; Teams set to look good, play better

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins on Saturday with Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

While cricket fans are busy trying to figure out the possible playing XI of their respective teams, social media is abuzz with memes about the jerseys that the teams will wear at the cash-rich tournament.

Have you seen the post comparing the jerseys to cold drink cans? You decide. Here are the jerseys of the teams...

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Indians haven't really made any changes in the colour as Cobalt blue continues to be the primary colour.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some are calling this the best kit Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had. Do you agree?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

When Hardik Pandya is captain of your side, things have to be eccentric, right? What do you think of this kit that IPL new-comers Gujarat Titans are set to don?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi Tigers? This contrast of red and blue with a tiger as the logo looks superb and is easily one of the best jerseys. Delhi Captials have got it spot on.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Is their jersey Cyan? Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants say they've gone with an aqua colour to symbolise their young team, full of energy

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are will once again don their trademark purple colour. And it gets a resounding thumbs up from us. Fl

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Flaming Orange. That's all we have to say about this jersey from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajasthan Royals once against celebrate being from the Pink City Jaipur with this Pink and Blue kit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This Punjab Kings jersey looks similar to what they wore in the last season. They will begin their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chennai Super Kings very rarely change their winning formula so why should they change their jersey?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:52 PM IST