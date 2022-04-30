Tata IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 30.

Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in this edition of IPL.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya and Riley Meredith

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

