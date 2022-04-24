Tata IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Teams

LSG (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:03 PM IST