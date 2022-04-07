e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / Tata IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, elect to bowl against Delhi Capitals

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has been increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

