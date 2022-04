Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl in the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The IPL 2022 matches are being played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:03 PM IST