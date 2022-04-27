Tata IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Titans made only one change in their last game as skipper Hardik Pandya returned from injury to regain his spot in place of the misfiring Vijay Shankar.

Gujarat, who have lost just one out of their seven matches in the IPL 2022 so far, didn't make any change in their squad for this game.

"We are gonna bowl first. Playing on a fresh wicket and not sure how the wicket is gonna play. There might be something in it for the bowlers initially. With our batting line-up it's better that we know exactly how much we are chasing, gives us more clarity. No changes for us. We have seven options in the bowling and if the need be, I will bowl," said Hardik at the toss.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson led Hyderabad made one change in their playing XI as fit-again Washington Sundar came in place of Jagadeesha Suchith.

"The surfaces have been pretty good throughout, it's a good opportunity today. Washington Sundar comes in for Suchith. He is totally excited to be back and has recovered fairly quickly and is a big player for our team," said Williamson.

"Both (Lockie and Umran) guys are keen to bowl fast and we do have reasonable gaps between games which I think is important and that's where you look to manage as best as you can but obviously you take conditions into account as well and at the moment he (Umran) is fit and ready," he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

