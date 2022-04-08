Tata IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season is increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:01 PM IST