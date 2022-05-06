Tata IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

GT retain the same team from their previous match against Punjab Kings, while Mumbai Indians brought in M Ashwin in the playing XI.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

