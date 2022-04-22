Tata IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting will be isolated in his hotel room for five days and will miss his team's match against Rajasthan Royal, after his family member tested positive for Covid-19, the franchise confirmed on Friday.

The former Australian captain has twice tested negative since his family member's positive test, but in the best interest of the team, he will remain in isolation for five days.

Pant said he decided to field first to give his fast bowlers and spinners to make first use of the wicket.

"It will help our fast bowlers and spinners to bowl first. Told the players that we should not focus on the outside noise and focus on our inner selves. Anything near 150-160 will be good," said Pant.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said he was ready to bat first.

"I don't mind (batting first), I was ready for both. Toss is not in my hands, actually getting out of my hand. Both batters and bowlers have to be ready for both situations and we are happy to do it. We are playing a great standard of cricket. All about carrying the momentum. And then move on," he said.

Both sides went into the match with the same side that played their respective last matches.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:08 PM IST