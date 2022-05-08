e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / Tata IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against CSK

Tata IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against CSK

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

DC's opener Prithvi Shaw is set to miss the match after being hospitalised with fever.

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:04 PM IST