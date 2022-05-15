TATA IPL 2022: CSK win toss, opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans are atop the points table and have qualified for the play-offs.

Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 03:18 PM IST