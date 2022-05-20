Tata IPL 2022: CSK win toss, elect to bat against RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Playing XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

According to reports, the audience capacity for the current season has increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all four venues—Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

