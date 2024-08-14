 'Tarikh Pe Tarikh': Netizens Frustrated As CAS Delayed Judgement On Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics Disqualification
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Tarikh Pe Tarikh': Netizens Frustrated As CAS Delayed Judgement On Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics Disqualification

'Tarikh Pe Tarikh': Netizens Frustrated As CAS Delayed Judgement On Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics Disqualification

The CAS was supposed to pronounce the judgment on Tuesday, but the tribunal body for sports has once delayed to give the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for the silver medal, stating that the panel has been given a time limit to give their decision and the verdict will be announced on August 16.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's hope for a silver medal following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics has been further delayed as the Court Of Arbitration For Sports (CAS) has once again deferred the pronouncement of verdict over her appeal on Tuesday, August 13.

The CAS was supposed to pronounce the judgment on Tuesday, but the tribunal body for sports has once delayed to give the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal, stating that the panel has been given a time limit to give their decision and the verdict will be announced on August 16.

FPJ Shorts
Agra Engineering Student Brutally Raped By Senior In Car, Probe Underway
Agra Engineering Student Brutally Raped By Senior In Car, Probe Underway
356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock & Reliance Power
356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock & Reliance Power
Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line
Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Good AQI Anticipated
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Good AQI Anticipated

After the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) lodged the complaint against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against the Phogat's disqualification, the Indian wrestler appealed to the CAS for the silver medal despite the disqualification from gold medal bout due to overweight issues.

The international tribunal court for sports accepted the Vinesh Phogat's appeal for the hearing, which was concluded on August 9, just two days before the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics. However, the CAS has delayed the pronouncement of the verdict for the third time since August 11.

Read Also
'Sport Isn’t Just About What Happens On The Field': Abhinav Bindra REACTS As CAS Again Delayed...
article-image

After the Court Of Arbitration For Sports once again deferred the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's silver medal appeal, the fans expressed their frustration over the repeated delay by the tribunal body for sports to give their decision on the same. Fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and slammed the CAS for their lack of efficiency and transparency while the referring to Indian courts' infamous practice 'Taarik Pe Taarik'.

Here's how netizens reacted to CAS delaying verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tarikh Pe Tarikh': Netizens Frustrated As CAS Delayed Judgement On Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics...

'Tarikh Pe Tarikh': Netizens Frustrated As CAS Delayed Judgement On Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics...

'Sport Isn’t Just About What Happens On The Field': Abhinav Bindra REACTS As CAS Again Delayed...

'Sport Isn’t Just About What Happens On The Field': Abhinav Bindra REACTS As CAS Again Delayed...

'We Will Welcome Her Like Gold Medallist': Mahavir Phogat's Reaction After CAS Delays Decision on...

'We Will Welcome Her Like Gold Medallist': Mahavir Phogat's Reaction After CAS Delays Decision on...

Saina Nehwal Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her ‘Kangana Ranaut Of Indian Sports’ For Not Knowing...

Saina Nehwal Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her ‘Kangana Ranaut Of Indian Sports’ For Not Knowing...

Can India Ever Become An Olympic Superpower? Here's Why A Nation With Over 1.4 Billion Population...

Can India Ever Become An Olympic Superpower? Here's Why A Nation With Over 1.4 Billion Population...