'Tarikh Pe Tarikh': Netizens Frustrated As CAS Delayed Judgement On Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics Disqualification

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's hope for a silver medal following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics has been further delayed as the Court Of Arbitration For Sports (CAS) has once again deferred the pronouncement of verdict over her appeal on Tuesday, August 13.

The CAS was supposed to pronounce the judgment on Tuesday, but the tribunal body for sports has once delayed to give the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal, stating that the panel has been given a time limit to give their decision and the verdict will be announced on August 16.

After the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) lodged the complaint against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against the Phogat's disqualification, the Indian wrestler appealed to the CAS for the silver medal despite the disqualification from gold medal bout due to overweight issues.

The international tribunal court for sports accepted the Vinesh Phogat's appeal for the hearing, which was concluded on August 9, just two days before the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics. However, the CAS has delayed the pronouncement of the verdict for the third time since August 11.

After the Court Of Arbitration For Sports once again deferred the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's silver medal appeal, the fans expressed their frustration over the repeated delay by the tribunal body for sports to give their decision on the same. Fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and slammed the CAS for their lack of efficiency and transparency while the referring to Indian courts' infamous practice 'Taarik Pe Taarik'.

Here's how netizens reacted to CAS delaying verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal

Why are the judges edging us to give the verdict on Vinesh Phogat?#vineshphogat #olympic2024 — Kartierclass (@kartierclass) August 14, 2024

What is happenning?

Vinesh verdict further delayed.Not shocked butdissapointed seeing this indianness in CAS.Tarikh pe tarikh& again tarikhshifted to16th. Rulebook has no timeline 4 Arbitrator.Vinesh left olympic village reportedly inDnoon& no one knowswhere she is. Pl @PMOIndia — Manas Das (@dasmanas) August 13, 2024

The CAS seems to be following Indian courts' infamous practice 'Taarik Pe Taarik' as they once again deferred the pronouncement of the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification. CAS will announce Phogat's verdict on August 13th.



Ridiculous. #VineshPhogat #SilverForVinesh — Hrishikesh Damodar (@HrishiDamodar) August 13, 2024

CAS also doing tarikh pe tarikh! Seems we should have sent Sunny Deol and not Harish Salve. #VineshPhogat https://t.co/qlkx5iZYUR — Souvik Basu (@souvik130185) August 13, 2024

Tarikh pe. Tarikh. 😣🙃 — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) August 13, 2024

The #CAS is making a mockery of justice in the #VineshPhogat case. The repeated deferments are playing with the emotions of a billion people. This delay-'tarikh pe tarikh'-looks like a cruel game that someone is playing with racist prejudices against India. #Olympics2024Paris — Svetaketu (@svetk99) August 13, 2024

Ok,let's close this chapter.This Tarikh pe tarikh policy we already seen & for what also known to all..Oly committee has become a joke,, can't hv guts to announce d verdict & I presume again on 16th they ll say another day.She is superstar, just a medal can't justify her talent. — Nabajit Saha (@NabajitSaha11) August 13, 2024