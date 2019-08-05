Tanmay Rane guns double crowns

Mumbai: Tanmay Rane is in line to clinch double crowns as he set off for the title clash in the youth and men’s singles, in the Malabar Hill Club 3-Star Mumbai City district table tennis tournament, at the Malabar Hill Club table tennis hall.

In the corresponding girls section Krisha Agarwal set to clash with Hiya Doshi for the title. In the semi-final encounters, Krisha got the better of Nimisha Warang 11-6, 11-4, 11-7, while Hiya rallied from the loss of the first game to overcome Riya Suryavanshi snatching a 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 and 11-8 verdict.

Rane started with a win against Armaan Dalamal in four games at 11-8, 11-7, 11-13 and 13-11 in the youth last four match. He will clash with Mudit Dani who easily prevailed over Parthav Kelkar winning at 11-7, 11-4 and 13-11 in the second semi-final.

In the men’s singles semi-finals, Rane continued with his excellent run of form and came from behind to overcome the strong challenge from Dhruv Jhaveri clinching a 9-11, 11-9, 13-11 and 12-10, to book his place in the final. In the other semi-final, Parthav Kelkar got the better of Mudit Dani coasting to a 11-3, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6 victory.

In women’s singles top seed Senhora D’Souza defeated fourth seed Hiya Doshi 11-4, 11-6, 9-11 and 11-7, to set the summit clash with second seed Misbah Sumer who quelled the spirited challenge from third seed Krisha Agarwal before snatching a 15-13, 7-11, 7-11, 11-4 and 11-6 victory.

Results (SFs)

Girls (cadet): Anshita Tamhankar bt Arpita Borhade 11-9, 11-6, `11-5; Prisha Shah bt Seeya Das 11-6, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7. Juniors: Hiya Doshi bt Shanica Kadam 11-5, 11-7, 11-8; Amira Jhaveri bt Keisha Jhaveri 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 4-11, 11-7. Youth: Krisha Agarwal bt Nimisha Warang 11-6, 11-4, 11-7; Hiya Doshi bt Riya Suryavanshi 8-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-8. Women: Senhora D’Souza bt Hiya Doshi 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-7; Misbah Sumer bt Krisha Agarwal 15-13, 7-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-6.

Boys (cadets): Vedant Agarwal bt Aaryan Choksi 11-2, 11-4, 11-7; Parth Magar bt Daiwik Shah 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6. Youth: Tanmay Rane bt Armaan Dalamal 11-8, 11-7, 11-13, 13-11; Mudit Dani bt Parthav Kelkar 11-7, 11-4, 13-11. Men: Tanmay Rane bt Dhruv Jhaveri 9-11, 11-9, 13-11, 12-10; Parthav Kelkar bt Mudit Dani 11-3, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6.

Veterans Ravi Chopra bt Ojas Choksi 11-6, 11-9, 13-11; Pankaj Harlalka bt Abhay Mehta 11-6, 11-8, 7-11, 11-1.