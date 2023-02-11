Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament: Hindu Gymkhana defeat Mumbai Police in a thriller

Mumbai: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana were a disciplined lot and kept their cool as they picked up crucial wickets at opportune moments which helped to snatch a tight 18-run victory against a fighting Mumbai Police Gymkhana in a thrilling first round match of the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-R.F.S.-Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2022-2023 and played at the Bombay Gymkhana ground.

Sent in to bat, Hindu Gymkhana posted a substantial total of 211 runs for 6 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Left-handed middle order bat Vinayak Bhoir propped the inning with a cracking 37-ball unbeaten 62 runs which included eight boundaries and one solid six. Bhoir was ably supported by Yogesh Dongare 34 runs (18balls, 1x4s, 3x6s) to swell the total. Sangram Bhalekar (3 for 28) and Ravindra Solanki (2 for 26) were the successful Mumbai Police bowlers.

Chasing a mammoth target to win, Mumbai Police put up a good fight but fell short as they could only manage to score 193 for 8 wickets from 20 overs.

Mumbai Police started in whirlwind fashion with opening bat Eknath Kerkar smashing the first balls to the ropes, but when he slashed at the next delivery from medium pacer Aishwarya Surve he was out to a spectacular catch by a diving Vishwajit Jagdale in the gully. Hindu Gymkhana claimed two more wickets to leave Mumbai Police tottering at 31 for 3 inside the third over.

Thereafter, Sagar Mishra 71 runs (46-balls, 6x4s, 3x6s), Swapnil Kulaye 56 runs (39-balls, 8x4s) were rock solid and put the innings back on track and were associated in a 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket, and which raised their hopes of overhauling the winning target. Hindu Gymkhana bowlers stayed focused and were rewarded with wickets at regular intervals which restricted their rivals and to clinch a worthy victory. Junaid Khan (3 for 29) and Rahul Sawant (3 for 33) were responsible for getting the Mumbai Police wickets.

Brief scores: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 211 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Vinayak Bhoir 62* (37-balls, 8x4s, 1x6s), Yogesh Dongare 34 (18balls, 1x4s, 3x6s); Sangram Bhalekar 3/28, Ravindra Solanki 2/26) beat Mumbai Police Gymkhana 193 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Sagar Mishra 71 (46balls, 6x4s, 3x6s), Swapnil Kulaye 56 (39balls, 8x4s); Rahul Sawant 3/33, Junaid Khan 3/29). Result: Hindu Gymkhana won by 18 runs.

