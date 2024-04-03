 'Takes A Brave Man To Accept His Mistake': Shadab Khan Forgives Umar Gul After His Apology Over WC Injury Remarks
Umar Gul had doubts about the seriousness of Shadab Khan's injury during the ODI World Cup 2023 and openly questioned the then-vice captain's condition.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has issued an apology to all-rounder Shadab Khan after initially accusing him of feigning injury during the ODI World Cup 2023 held in India.

Shadab had been substituted due to a concussion during Pakistan's match against South Africa after hitting his head while fielding. Although he briefly returned to the field, he was eventually replaced by Usama Mir.

Gul, however, had doubts about the seriousness of Shadab's injury at the time and openly questioned the then-vice captain's condition.

"We're uncertain about the nature of his injury, but doubts arise when you fall, claim a concussion, leave the field, and then return. The physio checks you, and after some time, you're back out there. You engage in conversations with people and then depart. Later, when the match becomes tense and you realize it's favoring us, you sit outside in the dugout, cheering. It implies you've made an excuse; you've saved yourself. So, naturally, people will question it," Gul had remarked on a local news channel.

Gul issues apology

However, he acknowledged his mistake afterwards and extended his apology to Shadab following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League.

"After the PSL, I immediately approached him [Shadab] because the actual scenario was that he had suffered two concussions within a year, and the third incident occurred during the World Cup. The doctor advised him to rest to prevent any serious repercussions," Gul stated.

"Upon learning the truth and meeting him for the first time in the training camp, I went straight to him and expressed my regret. I said, 'Shadab, it was never my intention to cause you harm, and naturally, as a Pakistani, I felt at that moment that the team needed you.' So, it was said out of necessity for the team, but otherwise, Shadab is a wonderful individual, and we have a good relationship. Our families are also close. However, I felt remorseful for my earlier statement, and I apologized to Shadab for it," he added.

Shadab forgives Gul

On Wednesday, Shadab took to social media to forgive Gul for his remarks.

"It takes courage to admit one's mistakes. Respect to you, Gulli bhai. Wishing you happiness always," Shadab tweeted.

