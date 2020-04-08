'Take this break as bitter pill', Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand says find ways to stay physically, mentally fit

"I think world is going through a lot and everybody's careers are important for them, whether you are a student, a journalist or a sportsperson. But this lockdown is in place for a specific reason and I think we should follow it," Gopichand told PTI.

"It definitely going to hurt every segment of the population not sports alone. Everybody is going through this tough time. We need to stay positive and find resources to keep ourselves mentally and physically fit and balanced.

"You have to accept the fact that this is the way it is going to be for a reason and take it as a bitter pill and hopefully things will get better." There is a growing fear about the economic fall out of this lockdown on sports across the globe with footballers, cricketers among others negotiating pay cuts and lack of revenues.

The 21-day lockdown enforced in India to flatten the curve will also see people going through lay-offs and paycuts. Gopichand said sports will also be a part of this but we first have to survive and then we can figure out every other thing that comes next.