 'Take The Gold Back': Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Medical Report Claiming Imane Khelif As 'Biological Man'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Take The Gold Back': Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Medical Report Claiming Imane Khelif As 'Biological Man'

'Take The Gold Back': Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Medical Report Claiming Imane Khelif As 'Biological Man'

Khelif won the gold medal in the women's 66kg category at the Paris Olympics

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has asked the Olympics organisers to take back Imane Khelif's gold medal after leaked reports claimed that the boxer was a biological male. Khelif won the gold medal in the women's 66kg category at the Paris Olympics despite sparking a gender row. The latest report suggests that the Olympic champion may have a condition known as 5-alpha reductase deficiency.

According to reduxx.info, expert endocrinologists Soumaya Fedala and Jacques Young have prepared a report, that states that Khelif has 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a sexual development disorder found in biological males. In October, French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia gained a copy of the thorough physical examination conducted on the athlete.

After winning gold at Paris, Khelif had claimed that she has every right to fight and that she was a women. Speaking to Guardian she had said, "I am fully qualified to take part in this competition. I’m a woman like any other woman. I was born a woman, I lived a woman, I competed as a woman, there’s no doubt about that. [The detractors] are enemies of success, that is what I call them. And that also gives my success a special taste because of these attacks."

What is 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency?

FPJ Shorts
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
'The Doctors Warned Me' Neymar Gives An Update After Sustaining The Injury
'The Doctors Warned Me' Neymar Gives An Update After Sustaining The Injury
Indian Olympic Association Sends Formal Letter to International Olympic Committee Expressing Interest To Host 2036 Olympic Games
Indian Olympic Association Sends Formal Letter to International Olympic Committee Expressing Interest To Host 2036 Olympic Games

The people having this condition are born genetically male but have trouble producing a crucial hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). This hormone is essential for the development of male sex characteristics, especially those visible on the outside of the body. Individuals with this condition are genetically male, having one X and one Y chromosome, as well as male reproductive organs called testes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Olympic Association Sends Formal Letter to International Olympic Committee Expressing...

Indian Olympic Association Sends Formal Letter to International Olympic Committee Expressing...

'Take The Gold Back': Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Medical Report Claiming Imane Khelif As 'Biological...

'Take The Gold Back': Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Medical Report Claiming Imane Khelif As 'Biological...

Imane Khelif Row: What Is 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency? How Does The Rare Genetic Disorder Impact...

Imane Khelif Row: What Is 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency? How Does The Rare Genetic Disorder Impact...

Virat Kohli Birthday: The Significance of The Number 18 Jersey For India's Cricket Icon

Virat Kohli Birthday: The Significance of The Number 18 Jersey For India's Cricket Icon

INSANE! ₹16.7 Crore VIP Package To Offer Ringside Seats And Unmatched Access For Mike Tyson vs...

INSANE! ₹16.7 Crore VIP Package To Offer Ringside Seats And Unmatched Access For Mike Tyson vs...