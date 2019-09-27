Table Tennis tournament: Seeded Bhavitvya Shah survives

Mumbai: Lanky Bhavitvya Shah, seeded fourth went through plenty of agonising moments before he could overcome the spirited challenge of Naveen Verghese, to advance into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals in Khar Gymkhana-All Mumbai 4-Star Ranking Table Tennis tournament, at Khar Gymkhana here today. In fact, it was Naveen who called the shots initially as he went up 2-1. But the fourth game turned out to be a nail-biting affair before Bhavitvya took it over extra points. And this gave confident Bhavitya a big boost as went on to wrap up the decider 11-6, 5-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-7.

Former state champion Ravindra Kotiyan, making a comeback, looked impressive while beating Prabudh Arora 11-5, 11-9, 11-7. Parthiv Kelkar, the youth boys top seed, dropped a game before he outwitted junior Swayam Ibrahampurkar 11-2, 8-11, 11-8, 11-4 for a place in the last 16.

Results:

Men: J Rahatwal bt A Khandar 11-7, 11-9, 11-8; A Hanagudu bt A Shroff 11-6, 11-5, 11-3; N Kulkarni bt R Joshipura 11-9, 11-3, 11-9; S Rane bt M Kasture 11-8, 11-4, 11-9; H Malhotra bt D Mashruwala 11-1, 11-4, 11-4; N Kumawat bt H Badlani 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 12-10; A Karnavar bt C Wada 11-2, 8-11, 11-8, 11-4; R Kotiyan bt P Arora 11-5, 11-9, 11-7; B Shah bt N Varghese 11-6, 5-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-7; H Asrani bt O Choksi 11-3, 11-1, 11-5; S Das bt Nekzaad 11-4, 11-7, 11-8; M Manager bt S Samant 11-9, 11-4, 11-8; H Shirsat bt R Jhaveri 11-3, 11-6, 12-10; P Kelkar bt S Ibrampurkar 11-6, 3-11, 11-8, 11-6; I Sayyed bt Y Desai 4-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8; V Patel bt V Subramaniyam 11-8, 11-5, 11-7. Youth boys (QFs): P Kelkar bt S Kasture 12-10, 12-10,11-9, 11-8; H Malhotra bt A Karnavar 11-6, 11-8, 11-3, 11-9; S Das bt V Patel 11-6, 5-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-8; J Modi bt R Nagle 11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 9-11, 12-10. Juniors (QFs): S Das bt S Samant 11-5, 11-8, 11-7, 8-11,11-3; J Modi bt A Jain 6-11, 11-5,11-7, 11-7, 10-1`2,11-4; R Nagle bt S Kasture 11-7, 7-11, 12-10,11-8, 14-12; R Shah bt S Basak 11-7, 11-7, 11-9,11-6. Sub-jr (QFs): J Modi bt Y Yadav 11-7, 11-6, 11-7,11-6; A Jain bt H Asrani 11-7, 4-11, 11-8,11-3, 3-11,11-8; S Samant bt C Ahuja 5-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-3; R Shah bt S Basak 7-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4, 121-3, 12-10.

Girls (Jr; QFs): V Shah bt P Shah 11-4, 9-11, 4-11,11-5,10-12, 11-9,11-7; P Amalsadwala bt M Dalvi 10-12, 11-4, 13-11,11-5,11-9; A Chande bt K Jhaveri 11-7, 11-9, 6-11,11-9,11-9; H Patel bt R Mirchandani 11-6, 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7. Sub-Jrs: Mukta Dalvi bt Shravani 8-11, 12-10,13-11,14-12,8-11, 17-15; Hardee Patel bt Paridhi 12-10,12-10, 5-11,11-7, 11-8; Pearl Amalsadwala bt Manasi Jare 11-7, 11-5, 9-11,11-6, 11-8; (1)- Ananya Chande bt Risha Mirchandani 11-5, 10-12, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.