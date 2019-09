Table Tennis tournament: Sana D’Souza stuns Manasi Chiplunkar

Mumbai: Sana D’Souza and Ananya Chande were the toast of the goodly crowd as they recorded major victories in the youth girls singles quarterfinals in Khar Gymkhana-All Mumbai 4-Star Ranking Table Tennis (TT) tournament, which got underway at Khar Gymkhana here on Thursday.

In the under-15 section, Sana stunned second seeded Manasi Chiplunkar after trailing 1-3 to emerge winner with scoreline reading 7-11, 11-9,10-12, 8-11,11-4, 11-8,12-10 in her favour. Sana’s coach Gurcharan Singh was thrilled at his splendid show. And Ananya Chande, likewise fought back from 1-3 to pack off fancied Aditi Sinha 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8.

Results:

Girls (Youth): (1)- Anannya Basak bt Pearl Amalsadwala 11-4, 11-5, 14-16, 11-5, 11-7; Ananya Chande bt Aditi Sinha 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10,11-9,11-8; Sana D’Souza bt (2)- Manasi Chiplunkar 7-11, 11-9,10-12, 8-11,11-4, 11-8,12-10; Vidhi Shah bt Nimisha Warsang 11-5, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9,1-7. Juniors: (1)-Vidhi Shah bt Mahek Narnolia 11-5,11-7, 8-11, 13-11; Mukta Dalvi bt Divya Keni 11-5, 13-11, 11-9; Pearl Amalsadwala bt Shreya Patil 11-9, 5-11, 10-12, 11-4,11-6; Ananya Chande bt Sana D’Souza 11-5, 5-11, 11-7,23-21; Keisha Jhaveri bt Nimisha Warang 11-3, 11-5, 8-11,11-5; Hardee Patel bt Hiya Mehta 11-9, 13-15,11-5,11-5; Risha Mirchandani bt Bhoomi Pitale 11-3,11-1, 11-4.

Boys (Youth): (1)- Parthav Kelkar bt Jenil Mehgta 11-3, 11-3, 11-5; Hrishikesh Malhotra bt Swayam Ibrahampurkar 14-12, 10-12,11-4, 12-10; Shivam Das bt Mandar Chiplunkar 11-7, 11-6, 14-12; Arnav Karnavar bt Shubham Samant 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 11-9; Saagar Kasture bt Sanskar Basak 10-12, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9,14-12; Jash Modi bt Maruti Kasure 11-9,11-8, 11-9; Ritwik Nagle bt Ronit Mirchandani 11-3,12-10, 11-7; Viren Patel bt Mohit Vaishnav 11-4,11-8, 11-7.