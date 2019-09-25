Table Tennis tournament: Krish Shetty prevails

Mumbai: Krish Shetty, down 0-2, fought back to get the better of Dev Jhaveti 9-11, 9-11, 11-8,11-3,11-4 to enter the sub-junior boys singles pre-quarterfinals in Khar Gymkhana-All Mumbai 4-Star Ranking Table Tennis tournament, which got underway at Khar Gymkhana here on Wednesday.

While in the cadet boys singles, Sutirth Chakraborty quelled the spirited challenge of Dhairya Ved 3-2 to move into cadet boys singles quarterfinals. Sutirth, after dropping the opening game , took the next two, only to see Ved fighting back to take the tie to the decider. However, Sutirth tightened his game to wrap up the tie 8-11,11-3, 12-10, 10-12. 11-8.

Results (Cadet boys):

(1)- D Shah bt I Naik 11-9,11-5,11-6; S Chakraborty bt D Ved 8-11,11-3, 12-10, 10-12. 11-8; T Nerlaje bt V Thakkar 3-11,11-7, 11-5,11-4; D Hingorany bt D Shah 11-7, 9-11, 12-10,11-5; V Agrawal bt A Sanghvi 11-2,11-13, 11-7, 11-7; D Talwar bt P Shenoy 11-8,11-9, 2-11,1-8; K Shah bt A Panchal 12-10,1-8, 11-67; Y Yadav bt M Patel 12-10, 11-3,11-5. Sub-Jr: 1)-J Modi bt J Bandodkar 11-6,11-3, 11-6; K Shetty bt D Jhaveti 9-11, 9-11, 11-8,11-3,11-4;Y Yadav bt V Agrawal 11-4, 11-9,11-8; K Chikant bt Y Todi 11-6, 11-7,11-6; H Asrani bt T Nerlaje 121-3, 11-5,11-5; S Kasture bt D Shah 8-11, 11-7, 9-11,11-5,11-0