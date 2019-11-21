Table Tennis tournament: Double for Suraj Chandrasekhar

Mumbai: Suraj Chandrasekhar scored a credible doubles, winnings men’s singles and doubles titles in the 6th edition of P3 Sports Inter-Corporate Table Tennis Tournament held at Club Emerald, Chembur.

Over 150 players from various corporates like Morgan Stanley, Indian Oil, Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra,TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life participated in the competition.

Suraj overpowered De Jang 3-1 in the men’s singles final. Later, he paired with Preet Mota to clinch the men’s doubles crown with a 11-9, 11-7, 11-13, 11-8 win over Prakash Punjabi and Ravi Chopra.