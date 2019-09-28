Table Tennis tournament: Aditi Sinha overcomes Manasi Chiplunkar

Mumbai: Bespectacled collegian Aditi Sinha fought back from the brink to overcome spirited Manasi Chiplunkar (4-3) in a nerve-wracking women’s singles quarterfinals, in Khar Gymkhana-All Mumbai 4-Star Ranking Table Tennis tournament, at Khar Gymkhana here on Saturday.

Aditi Sinha was off to a flying start, as her backhand cuts and chops together with her forehand top spinners helped her to jump to 2-0 lead. However, Aditi became a bit erratic thereafter as Manasi controlled Aditi’s ploy effectively to make it 2-2. The tussle became intense as the lead changed hands frequently with Manasi holding an edge for the most of the tie, yet in the end, it was Aditi who had the last laugh as she went on win the tie 12-10, 11-6, 2-11, 10-12, 13-11, 11-13, 15-13.

Seasoned Ravindra Kotiyan displayed his class in abundance as he rallied from 1-2 down to settle the pretensions of junior Hrishikesh Malhotra 9-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 2-11, 12-10 in a fast-paced men’s singles quarterfinals. While top seed Jignesh Rahatwal had to fight hard to stop unrelenting opponent south-paw Nishant Kulkarni before Jignesh was through 10-12, 13-11, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10.

Results:

Men’s (QFs): Jignesh Rahatwal bt Nishant Kulkarni 10-12, 13-11, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10; Ravindra Kotiyan bt Hrishikesh Malhotra 9-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 2-11, 12-10; Havish Asrani bt Shivam Das 8-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4, 11-8; Parthav Kelkar bt Viren Patel 15-13, 14-12, 13-11, 11-7.

Women’s (QFs): Mamata Prabhu bt Siya Hingorany 11-6, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7; Aditi Sinha bt Manasi Chiplunkar 12-10, 11-6, 2-11, 10-12, 13-11, 11-13, 15-13; Reeth Rishya bt Vidhi Shah 11-8, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7; (2)- Anannya Basak bt Charvi Kawle 11-5, 10-12, 3-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-4.

Girls (Jrs; SFs): Vidhi Shah bt Pearl Amalsadwala 5-11, 8-11,8-11,11-7,11-4,11-7, 11-9; Hardee Patel bt Ananya Chande 6-11,7-11,1`2-10,11-3, 11-9,11-6.